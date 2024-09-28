Cody Rhodes on the pressure of being the QB1 of WWE, who he wants to see finish their story, connecting with the African American wrestling community

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Cody Rhodes

Hosts: ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz

Who we wants to see finish their story next: “You know, I’m very impressed with Bron [Breakker]. And again, shout out to Jey [Uso] for what he did, that story with Jey, and that’s just a chapter in his story. I see him continuing upwards. But, I look at somebody and again, not my favorite person that don’t really know him well and what I know of him, he’s not the nicest dude, but I haven’t seen somebody like a Dom Mysterio. And there you have, I mean, you have this guy was involved in a match for his own custody as a child and now is great contributor to WWE.

“In terms of whether they are booing him out of the building or not, we like that. That’s an awesome thing to see, and him and Liv, have had an incredible story. Dom is somebody that if I’m looking at a story I want to watch and I know that I can tune into WWE in 15 years, I expect to see him in a completely different light. Nothing like what we have now, a completely different light and a full evolution of his character.”

What it means to connect to the African American wrestling community so much: “I’m always really careful because that’s not a choice I can make. It’s a choice that they’ve made. And I’m touched about it, hearing about it now solely because I don’t know what I did. You know, my dad’s biggest fan base was African-American, especially in the South. And I felt like I could see things that maybe he did where they could relate for me.

“I don’t know if I am relatable, but the choice to do that and to put their arm around me and let me in, gosh, I just want to make sure I do everything right to honor said choice. But I don’t take it lightly by any means. I’m not the one saying it. Just thank you. And I would never take something like that for granted, because that really is in addition to being fun, when you see all that stuff, it’s incredibly touching. And then I hope I can continue to do whatever I did to earn it in the first place.”

The pressure of being QB1 of the WWE: “You ever see where the presidents get really old? You know what I’m saying? Obama looks like 29 and then all of a sudden he was 45 in the first two years in office or whatever it may be. I will say that’s the amount of pressure. And I again, I had a lifetime to prepare for it and it was like it was all there. So, I think my favorite part of it is now, I am like, gosh, it’s again, we’re talking presidential is that I have like a cabinet of people who help me with everything now. I am so blessed.

“I was telling WWE President Nick Khan that the other day. I am so blessed, someone to help me with social, someone to write my calendar out, somebody just that we have these conversations with every Friday Night Smackdown about where the WWE champion needs to be, what you need to do net, what shows that we’re going to. So they’ve really kind of molded that into how I would do it. So it’s an incredible amount of pressure, my gosh, again, I hope I don’t age to the degrees that you see those dudes age but it’s pressure I want.

Other topics include his story, being the best in wrestling, current feeling, and more.