AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a lumberjack strap match

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an eliminator match

-Jack Perry holds an open challenge for the TNT Title

-Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander and “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen for the AEW Trios Titles

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly in a tornado trios match

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules match (the rules are slanted heavily in Saraya’s favor)

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

-MxM Collection will unveil the makeover they gave Max Caster’s jacket

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Join me for my live review as Collision airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).