AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti
-Saraya and Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle
-Roderick Strong vs. Beef
-Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade
-“The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.
