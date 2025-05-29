What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Title match set for tonight’s Under Siege fallout show

May 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-New TNA World Champion Trick Williams speaks

-Arianna Grace and Santino Marella vs. Tessa Blanchard and Robert Stone

-Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA International Championship

-“First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. “Aztec Warriors” Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz in a four-way for a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash By Elegance

-Mance Warner in action

-“A new Elegance Brand Product Reveal”

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on May 24, 2025, in Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

