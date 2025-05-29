ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-“The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter vs. Rhino and Hologram

-La Catalina vs. Trish Adora

-Satnam Singh in action

-Lance Archer in action

Powell’s POV: At least a portion of this episode was taped on May 8, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at the Masonic Temple Theatre. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).