AEW Rampage rating: Private Party vs. MxM Collection

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 209,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 306,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired opposite the Olympics, but that viewership count is just plain bad. One year earlier, the August 4, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 434,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating for the Parking Lot Brawl.