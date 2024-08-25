AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show results: Powell’s live review of Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show

Aired live August 25, 2024 live on social media

London, England at Wembley Stadium

-The pre-show was hosted by Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, and RJ City at a desk set up on the main floor of the stadium. Jarrett said Bryan Danielson would work his 1,972nd match. He asked if this would be Danielson’s final match or if he would win the title…

-The hosts ran through the pay-per-view lineup. Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, and Tommy Billington vs. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Anthony Ogogo in an 16-man tag match was announced for the pre-show.

-Lexi Nair and Arkady Aura checked in from the stage. They mentioned that acts such as the Spice Girls and Rolling Stones performed at Wembley Stadium. They made Stones references. They explained the rules of the Casino Gauntlet match and played up that anyone could enter the match. They mentioned Taylor Swift as a possibility since she just performed at Wembley.

-Taz joined the panel to speak about the Chris Jericho vs. Hook match for the FTW Title.

-Lexi Nair checked in from backstage where a coffin was set up along with flowers and framed memorial photos of Jack Perry and Darby Allin.

-Madison Rayne joined the panel to preview the TBS Title match.

-Paquette’s sit-down interview with Will Ospreay from August 21 aired. Ospreay spoke of getting his first tattoo and working at Wembley Stadium last year for the first time. Ospreay spoke about having his parents, his wife, and son in attendance along with 42 friends. Ospreay spoke of how supportive his parents have been and recalled his father driving him eight hours one way for a show in New Castle.

-Arkady Aura interviewed Nigel McGuinness on a backstage interview set about Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. McGuinness said Danielson’s time will run out. He said he hopes the clouds clear and then God will look down and see the end of Danielson’s career.

-Brie Danielson (Brie Bella) was featured in a taped sit-down interview with Paquette. Brie said that if Danielson loses, there will be a huge hole in AEW, but he’s coached so many people that we’ll continue to see that influence. Paquette asked about Swerve Strickland talking about her and her children. She said she gets worked up, but she said karma is coming and she will be front row to see it. Brie also spoke about how she was with Danielson when he was frustrated, but “he’s been nothing but heard here.” Brie said she told Danielson that the family didn’t come because they think he’s going to lose. She said the end is near, but it doesn’t have to be tonight.

-Footage aired of Tony Khan signing Swerve Strickland, who was accompanied by Prince Nana.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy came out and played to the crowd as the official emcees of the event. Entrances took place for the 16-man tag match took place.

1. Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, and Tommy Billington vs. Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Anthony Ogogo (w/Evil Uno, Sonjay Dutt) in an 16-man tag match. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Don Callis came out Fletcher and sat in on commentary. Callis acknowledged that he’d had issues with Billington and said it was wonderful they were able to come to an agreement for this match.

All sixteen wrestlers ended up in the ring and threw punches at one point. Uno had some papers in his hand and both he and Dutt hit Andretti with the papers, which the broadcast team said was a tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the end, Dante hit a top rope splash on Daivari and scored the pin…

Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, Kyle Fletcher, Kip Sabian, and Tommy Billington defeated Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Ariya Daivari, and Anthony Ogogo in 11:35.

Powell’s POV: Hey, an all Minnesota finish in London with Dante pinning Daivari. My God, there’s actually a case to be made for those awful Raw and Smackdown t-shirts that WWE used for brand vs. brand tag team matches. Okay, screw those t-shirts, but it was tough to keep track of the teams. Obviously, this was a “get everyone on the show” style match. These matches don’t do much for me, but I’m all for having them on the pre-show so that everyone can work the stadium show. The match was a spot-fest that was laid out to give everyone involved a moment. On a side note, I hope they get rid of the “AA Arena” section sign that sits opposite the hard camera once the rest of those seats fill out. The sign is annoying for television viewers, but I feel worse for fans stuck behind it.

Entrances for the mixed tag team match took place. Four men brought out a platform that Stokely Hathaway was lying on. Hathaway had a wild outfit that Excalibur said was his attempt to recreate Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Times” music video. Hathaway introduced Kris Statlander, and then the babyface duo made their entrances…

2. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The winning team gets to choose the stipulation for the Willow vs. Statlander match that will be held at AEW All Out. Willow and Statlander worked the first five minutes of the match. Willow put Statlander down with a Death Valley Driver and then both women tagged out.

Hathaway entered the ring and threw chops at Ishii, who no-sold them. Hathaway ran the ropes and went for shoulder blocks, but he bounced off of Ishii, who then put him down with punches. Ishii set up for a brainbuster that Statlander broke up. Statlander threw forearms or elbows at Ishii and dazed him with one. Hathaway hit a big spinebuster and celebrated, but Ishii popped right up.

Hathaway took Ishii down with a drop toe hold in the corner. Hathaway splashed Ishii in the corner and then mounted him on the ropes and threw ten punches. Ishii powerbombed Hathaway and had him beat, but Statlander broke it up. Willow hit the Pounce on Statlander to clear her from the ring. Ishii blasted Hathaway with a sliding lariat and then pinned him…

Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in 8:10.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with the women handling the grunt work before Ishii and Hathaway tagged in for the lopsided fun.

Tony Schiavone stood on the stage and introduced Tony Khan and Martha Hart. Khan played to the London crowd before introducing Hart, who said she came all the way from “beautiful Canada” to be there, which drew some jeers. She said they are neighbors with the United States, which was booed, and then she was cheered when she said they were proud to be part of the British Commonwealth. Hart wished good luck to the wrestlers in the title matches, especially the two who won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments…

Powell’s POV: Well, that happened.

A video package aired for AEW Forbidden Door coming to London, England on August 24, 2025… Entrances for the ten-man tag match took place…

3. Dustin Rhodes, Katsuyori Shibata, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich (w/Kevin Von Erich) vs. Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. The wrestlers fought at ringside prior to the match.