AEW Dynamite in Edmonton (reports needed), AEW Dynamite poll results, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. The show includes Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in a blind eliminator tournament match. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Edmonton (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-I did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision because I didn’t provide a live review. I gave the show a C grade. The Collision poll will return on Saturday night.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) is 71.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys is 58.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) is 52.

-Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) is 34.