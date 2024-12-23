WWE Raw results (12/23): Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins sit-down interview, Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,648)

Taped December 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Aired live December 23, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Drew McIntyre was shown walking through the backstage area while Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary. Wade Barrett was the color commentator. McIntyre walked through the Gorilla Position area and then made his entrance while being introduced by Lilian Garcia. The stage was decked out with Christmas trees and gift boxes.

Footage aired from last week’s show of Sami Zayn cutting off McIntyre while he was approaching Seth Rollins from behind. Additional footage aired from Smackdown of Jimmy Uso beating McIntyre with a crutch.

McIntyre said he’d never been as beaten up as he was coming out of the Hell in a Cell match. McIntyre said he went home to Scotland because a close family member passed away. McIntyre said some of the people in the locker room were probably saying they didn’t know. McIntyre told them that if they cared enough they would have asked.

McIntyre said only one person reached out to him after Hell in a Cell. He said he was led to believe that they are a happy family in the back, but it’s all BS. McIntyre said his brother wouldn’t stab him in the back to take his spot, but people like the Usos and Sami Zayn would. A small “yeet” chant broke out.

McIntyre said the fans turned on him for someone who told them to go screw themselves. McIntyre said he will give no more for anyone and he will continue to tell the truth. He said the real villains in WWE are Roman Reigns and CM Punk. McIntyre said it’s pathetic that people like the Usos and Zayn went back to Roman’s side when he snapped his fingers.

Sami Zayn made his entrance and spoke from ringside. He said he didn’t know what happened to McIntyre in Scotland and thought he was recovering from one of the most vicious Hell in a Cell matches of all-time. Zayn said that’s what everyone backstage thought.

Zayn entered the ring and told McIntyre that he’s also endured his share of losses. He spoke about missing funerals and other events. Zayn said it’s the life they chose and they are lucky to be WWE Superstars. Zayn said all the fans have similar stories of losses and sacrifices. Zayn said they get up every day and soldier on without pointing fingers at everyone else.

Zayn told McIntyre that the fans made him. Zayn said McIntyre thinks the world revolves around him because someone once told him that he was the chosen one. Zayn said that what he and the Usos do have nothing to do with him. Zayn said he had no problem facing McIntyre on the spot.

McIntyre said he knows that what Zayn said is his truth. McIntyre said Zayn can go home and see his family all the time, but his family is across the world and he doesn’t have that luxury. McIntyre asked Zayn why he wanted the match when he’s never beaten him. McIntyre assumed that Zayn wasn’t healthy. He said he saw Zayn’s wife and kid backstage and suggested he go backstage and leave the arena with them.

Zayn conceded that McIntyre has had his number and that he wasn’t healthy. Zayn said he could go home and try to celebrate and get healthy over the holidays. “But I would so much rather do this…” Zayn punched McIntyre, who put Zayn down and set up for a Claymore Kick.

Jey Uso made his entrance via the stage and helped Zayn clear McIntyre from the ring. McIntyre stood in the entrance aisle and smiled while looking at Zayn and Uso…

Powell’s POV: Strong mic work from both men.

Tessitore and Barrett recapped Kairi Sane being taken out by the Pure Fusion Collective on last week’s show…

“Pure Fusion Collective” Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark approached Raw general manager Adam Pearce in the backstage area. Deville said she wanted Sane’s spot in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament. Pearce refused to give her the mach and announced that he filled it with Iyo Sky…

Iyo Sky made her entrance for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament match… Triple H’s “Raw on Netflix” logo reveal video aired heading into a commercial break… [C] An ad aired for Tuesday’s NXT on The CW…

Alba Fyre was accompanied onto the stage by Isla Dawn, who did not accompany her partner to ringside. The tournament brackets were shown and then Natalya made her entrance. She stopped and touched the title belt that was sitting on a podium. Tessitore spoke about how much the title means to Natalya given her family’s history with the men’s Intercontinental Title…

1. Iyo Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match. Fyre pulled Natalya to the floor and ran her into the ring steps. Sky hit Fyre with a suicide dive. [C]

Fyre performed a Swanton on both opponents and then covered them for two counts. Moments later, Natalya applied a double Sharpshooter until both women reached the ropes to break it. Moments later, Sky performed a moonsault off the apron onto both opponents on the floor.

Back in the ring, Sky hit the Over the Moonsault on Natalya and then got the three count…

Iyo Sky defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre in 8:05 to advance in the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament.

The updated brackets graphic showed Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky as the semifinal matches…

Powell’s POV: So much for Natalya getting a feel good tournament win. They did play up how much the title means to her and showed her looking at it before and after the match, so I’m guessing she’ll be going after the tournament winner at some point.

Inside the Judgment Day’s clubhouse, Finn Balor vented about how he should have two titles yet has none. Liv Morgan told Raquel Rodriguez to tell Balor that she knew this would happen. Balor told JD McDonagh to tell Morgan that she has her own problems to worry about, namely Rhea Ripley. Morgan told Rodriguez to tell Balor that she was on his case because he lost the tag team titles.

Dominik Mysterio interrupted and said he was going to ask Adam Pearce for a match against Damian Priest. After Dom left the room, McDonagh wished for a week without drama while saying that it’s Christmas time. Carlito was also in the room wearing a black Santa hat… [C]

Backstage, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that he is happy Uso is cleared and had his back. Zayn said he talked a big game and now he has to back it up. Jey said Zayn isn’t 100 percent, but Zayn was insistent. Jey said he had next and then they did their handshake…

Tessitore and Barrett set up a video package that recapped the Raw on Netflix kickoff show… The American Made faction made their entrance… [C] Alpha Academy made their entrance…

2. Chad Gable (w/Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile) vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Otis, Maxxine Dupri). Gable put Tozawa in an armbar over the ropes. Gable released the hold and dropped to the floor where he slapped Otis. Back in the ring, Tozawa caught Gable with a superkick.

Tozawa went for a top rope senton, but Gable put his knees up. Gable hit three German suplexes and then powerbombed Tozawa. Gable applied an ankle lock and got the submission win.

Chad Gable beat Akira Tozawa in 2:10.

After the match, Gable refused to break the hold until Otis entered the ring. Otis tossed Gable. The Creeds joined Gable, who told Otis that they’re going to end him. Gable and the Creeds made their exit…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were talking backstage when Dominik Mysterio walked into the picture. Kingston and Woods thought Dom would sympathize with them. Dom said he doesn’t like Big E, but what they did was crazy… [C]

Tessitore hyped Elimination Chamber tickets being available… Dominik Mysterio made his entrance. The entrance of Damian Priest followed.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to look goth cool while standing in front of a bunch Christmas trees and gift boxes.

[Hour Two] Priest’s entrance carried over to the start of the second hour…

3. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio. Dom went to ringside once the bell rang to start the match. Once Dom returned to the ring, Priest caught his fist when he went for a punch. Priest roughed up Dom and put him in a Torture Rack before dropping him.

Dom caught Priest with a kick and dropkicked him from behind. Priest stuffed a suicide dive and then dumped Dom on the broadcast table. Priest ran Dom into the ring post casing before tossing him back inside the ring.

Priest smiled when he spotted a man dressed as Santa Claus in the front row. Priest pulled “Santa” over the barricade and roughed him up while revealing that it was JD McDonagh. Priest found Carlito hiding under the ring. Finn Balor attacked Priest for the DQ.

Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ in 2:55.

After the match, all four heels worked over Priest until “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar ran out for the save. Priest put Balor down with a kick. Priest turned McDonagh inside out with a clothesline. Erik and Ivar hit War Machine on Dom. Priest put Balor down with a South of Heaven chokeslam…

Powell’s POV: Three babyfaces destroyed the four male members of Judgment Day. I wonder if

Footage aired of Jamie Redmond’s sit-down interview with Seth Rollins that was listed as being recorded over the weekend. Redmond asked Rollins what the source of his disdain for CM Punk is. Rollins said he’s tried to explain it many times, but he feels like he’s talking into the wind. Rollins said Punk needed WWE, WWE did not need Punk. He said the level of hypocrisy eats at him.

Rollins said his match with Punk will be a fight. Rollins said it’s the biggest fight in the industry and he needs it now. He said he wanted to throw his remote control through his television when he saw Roman Reigns put his finger in the air while Punk did his GTS signal. Rollins said the match will be raw, visceral, and violent. Rollins said he needed to cut the cancer out of his brain. Redmond plugged Rollins vs. Punk for the Raw on Netflix debut on January 6…

Powell’s POV: This was fine when it comes to reestablishing Rollins’ disdain for Punk, but they didn’t add anything new.