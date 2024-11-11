Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 57 results: Vetter’s review of PME vs. Lykos Gym for the Glory Pro Tag Titles, Ethan Price vs. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Cole Radrick vs. Shain Boucher in a four-way

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 57)

Taped October 27, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered November 10, 2024 via YouTube.com

The lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Ethan Price vs. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Cole Radrick vs. Shain Boucher in a four-way. I’ve seen Boucher in the Chicago-area indies; I don’t think I’ve seen him here before, he’s a Cajun and he looks like he could be the son of Lash LeRoux. Cole just returned from an injury and he’s trimmed down during his time off. Cole clocked Shain with a punch. Lee hit several basement dropkicks. Price hit a superkick on Radrick on the floor. Price hit a Trust Fall to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Cole hit a springboard stunner. This is a sprint. Shain hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Lee hit a brainbuster on Shain for a nearfall. Price hit a double German Suplex, then a running kick on Boucher at 4:30. He hit his Death Valley Driver and pinned Boucher. A LOT of action here.

Ethan Price defeated Myung-Jae Lee, Cole Radrick, and Shain Boucher at 4:38.

* We saw a video package of Ricky Starks appearance on last week’s episode. It was wise to show this segment again.

2. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. Jay Marston and Solomon Tupu. Marston and Tupu are more Chicago guys. Tupu has a similar look to Bronson Reed. Stanley and Tupu opened, but Scott couldn’t budge the big man. Marston entered at 2:30. Bosche entered and hit a crossbody block on Marston into the corner. Tupu bodyslammed teammate Marston onto Stanley for a nearfall at 5:30. Bosche entered and hit an enzuigiri and some flying shoulder tackles, then an axe kick for a nearfall on Marston. Tupu hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball on Bosche. All four got in the ring and traded punches. Stanley hit a German Suplex on Tupu. The NG hit a team powerbomb move and pinned Marston. That was nonstop action.

Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley defeated Jay Marston & Solomon Tupu at 9:05.

3. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia vs. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. PME just had an ROH TV match last week. Lykos Gym are UK wrestlers on a quick U.S. tour. Tenaglia opened against the masked Lykos II. Kid Lykos (think a very young Kenny Omega) entered to face Collins, but LG ganged up on Philly. Philly hit a bodyslam on Kid Lykos and some jab punches. Kid Lykos and Collins fought at ringside, and they kept Philly in their corner. Tenaglia was pulled off the ring apron so he wasn’t there for a tag.

Kid Lykos grounded Collins in the ring and this has been a basic beatdown. Philly finally hit a Samoan Drop on Kid Lykos at 8:30. Marino got back up on the ring apron and was fired up and got the hot tag. He hit a flipping cannonball. He traded punches with Kid Lykos. Kid Lykos hit a corkscrew senton at 10:30. Tenaglia hit a corkscrew kick. Lykos II applied an Octopus Stretch on Marino, but Philly made the save. Lykos II hit a low blow and a Death Valley Driver on Philly for a believable nearfall at 13:30. PME hit a team DDT move and pinned Lykos II. That was really good.

Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia defeated Kid Lykos and Lykos II to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 14:14.

* The New Guys returned to ringside to confront PME. The last time these two teams fought, PME cheated to win. The New Guys challenged them to another title match on Nov. 24.

Final Thoughts: A really strong episode. A fun tag title match. I assumed the British team wasn’t winning because the titles were on the line, but it was still quite entertaining. All three matches were fought at a breakneck speed. The last few tapings have been really strong, bringing in some top-notch talent from Chicago and some recognizable talent like Curt Stallion and Danhausen.