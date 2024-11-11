AEW Rampage rating: Lio Rush vs. Komander rematch

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 237,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up from the 172,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.05 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the November 10, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 322,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating.