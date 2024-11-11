What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating: The original Bloodline reunites

November 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.536 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.428 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.44 rating. One year earlier, the November 10, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.195 million viewers and a 0.57 rating for the Crown Jewel fallout show.

