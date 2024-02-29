Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 25 results: Vetter’s review of Rohit Raju vs. Allie Katch for the Zero One Gravity Championship, The Premier vs. The New Guys, ATM vs. Mason St. Goods

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 25)

Premiered February 25, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped December 30, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

Unfortunately, this is one of the episodes from a recent taping where the lighting is exceptionally poor. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Mason St. Goods (w/Cinko) defeated ATM at 8:15. These are fairly identical Black men; I believe ATM has a bit more seniority, and he’s in green pants. St. Goods wore red pants and he’s the heel. St. Goods stomped on the stomach at 2:00 and was in charge early on. ATM hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall at 5:30. St. Goods hit a springboard kneestrike, then an awkward-looking pump-handle gutbuster. ATM hit a springboard stunner and he was fired up. Cinko hopped on the apron and distracted the ref. St. Goods immediately hit ATM with a chain. Mason then hit a brainbuster for the cheap pin.

2. “The Premier” Campbell Myers and SK Bishop defeated “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche at 11:47. The New Guys wear baseball jerseys; they are white and of average size. The Premier attacked at the bell. Myers hit a frogsplash for a nearfall just seconds in. Stanley has a mustache and looks like NJPW’s Alex Coughlin (but less muscular.) Bishop hit a backbreaker over his knee on Stanley at 3:30, as the Premier remained in charge. Bishop hit a Rolling Thunder at 6:00. Bosche finally made the hot tag and he hit a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 9:30. Stanley hit a spear into the corner. Bosche hit a springboard frogsplash. Myers made a blind tag and Stanley didn’t see it. Myers dropped Stanley’s back across Bishop’s knees and scored the pin. Solid match; all four of these guys look good.

3. Rohit Raju defeated Allie Katch via DQ to retain the Zero One Gravity Championship at 11:32. He easily dragged her to the mat in the first minute and he isn’t taking her seriously, as he paused to pose. He stood on her back then ‘kicked sand on her.” She hit some punches and she slammed his head on the top turnbuckle at 2:00. She climbed on top of him and slapped him in the back of the head. She hit a kick that sent him to the floor at 4:00. On the floor, he stomped on her. In the ring, he hit a snap suplex and he grounded her on the mat. He hit an inverted DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall, and he applied a Camel Clutch at 7:00.

Raju hit a back suplex and remained in full control of the match. Allie hit a second-rope superplex. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and got a nearfall at 9:00. She hit an enzuigiri and a clothesline for a nearfall. Rohit hit a swinging neckbreaker. He hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall; Duthie said he “didn’t get everything he wanted to” on the move. They traded punches (I find this particularly preposterous.) Rohit nailed a jumping knee. She hit a standing powerbomb and a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall at 11:00. Rohit rolled to the floor and grabbed the title belt, but she hit a piledriver onto the title belt to win! New champion! However, the ref waived it off and talked to the ring announcer. He disqualified her for using the belt.

Final Thoughts: A decent outing. Raju is solid in the ring, but I can’t say I’ve ever liked a single Allie Katch intergender match. She just doesn’t come across as believable to me, particularly when she’s trading punch-for-punch with a taller, clearly stronger man. There are some women who make it work, often by ‘sticking-and-moving’ and picking their spots. Masha Slamovich does a great job in this. None of my favorite Glory Pro guys were on this show, but we saw some promising young newcomers in the first two matches.