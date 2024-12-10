Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 60 results: Vetter’s review of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Rahim De La Suede for the Crown of Glory Title, PME vs. The New Guys for the United Glory Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 60)

Taped October 24, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered December 8, 2024 via YouTube.com

This is the second episode from a new taping, and the Christmas decor is up in the background. The lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd was maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

* The show opened with Rahim De La Suede sitting on a bench at a park and he took a call. He said on the phone he’s been on a winning streak. He said he doesn’t need a crew anymore. (He recently dumped his manager, Cinko.)

1. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Rahim De La Suede for the Crown of Glory Title. Duthie said it’s the biggest match of Rahim’s career. Rahim might be a bit taller but he’s really lean. Rahim hit a dropkick that sent Parnell to the floor at 2:00. They fought on the floor, and Cinko came to ringside with a chair in his hand! The distraction allowed Parnell to attack Rahim. He dragged Rahim back into the ring and stomped on Rahim and kept him grounded. He applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Rahim reached the ropes at 6:00. He stomped on Rahim’s arm. Rahim fired up and hit some flying forearms. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 9:00.

Parnell hit a clothesline and a powerbomb. Rahim hit some huracanranas; he went for a cover but Cinko put Jake’s foot on the bottom rope at 12:00! “Cinko just cost Rahim the gold!” Duthie said. Rahim went for a 450 Splash but Warhorse got his knees up to block it. Jake hit a German Suplex into the turnbuckles! He hit a second-rope Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall at 14:00! Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner! He hit a 450 Splash, but this time, Cinko pulled the ref from the ring! The ref and Cinko jawed, and the ref ejected him. Mke Outlaw, who has been out of action with an injury for perhaps six months, jumped in the ring and struck Rahim! Warhorse immediately hit a top-rope flying elbow drop, going more than halfway across the ring, and scored the tainted pin on Rahim. That was really good.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Rahim De La Suede to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 16:27.

* Old footage aired of the feud between the Philly Marino Experience and The New Guys.

2. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia vs. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche for the Glory Pro Tag Team titles. I just saw TNG at the Dreamwave show from western Illinois on Saturday. I always compare Stanley to former NJPW wrestler Alex Coughlin. I’ve noted before that Collins has dropped a lot of weight in the past two years. Collins and Stanley opened. Bosche and Tenaglia locked up at 1:30. Bosche hit a jumping knee to the jaw. All four brawled. Stanley hit a Northern Lights Suplex. Philly dove through the ropes onto TNG at 4:00. (Duthie accidentally mentioned the Ricky Starks vs. Kody Lane match; that aired last week.) In the ring, PME kept Stanley grounded, with Tenaglia applying a Cobra Clutch.

Tenaglia hit a spin kick to Stanley’s jaw for a nearfall at 7:00. Bosche finally got the hot tag and he battled both PME guys, hitting a stunner on Collins. He hit a frogsplash on Marino for a nearfall at 9:30. Stanley hit a Death Valley Driver on Tenaglia, but Collins pulled the ref from the ring. PME now began working over Stanley and took turns beating him down. They hit a neckbreaker-and-powerbomb combo (TNG’s move!) for a nearfall. Marino accidentally kicked Collins! Stanley clotheslined Collins! Bosche hit a top-rope flying elbow drop on Tenaglia. TNG hit the neckbreaker-and-powerbomb combo for the pin! New champions! PME put the belts on The New Guys and they all hugged.

“The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated “PME” Marino Tenaglia and Philly Collins to win the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 14:15.

Final Thoughts: A really strong episode after a really good episode last week, too. The build-up to The New Guys winning the belts has gone on for months, and the crowd was hot and ready for the title change. Likewise, Rahim stepped up in a big spot here against Warhorse, and the return of Mike Outlaw felt like a big deal. These last two tapings have really been strong.

This episode was longer than usual, coming in at 55 minutes.