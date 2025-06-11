AEW Summer Blockbuster preview: Tonight’s four-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster editions of the Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

-The contract signing for the AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada winner takes all match at AEW All In Texas

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart in a non-title match with Mercedes Mone on commentary

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF vs. Komander, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

-Mistico appears

-Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Powell’s POV: The Summer Blockbuster editions of Dynamite and Collision will be live from Portland, Oregon at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET, and then I’ll take over for Collision coverage at 9CT/10ET. We’ll also break up the audio reviews, so Jake’s same-night audio review of Dynamite and Will Pruett’s audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).