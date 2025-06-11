AEW Collision results (6/11): Powell’s live review of the second half of Summer Blockbuster

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision – Summer Blockbuster (Episode 97)

June 11, 2025, in Portland, Oregon at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Kenny Omega was placed on a stretcher board after the screen went black to signify the change from Dynamite to Collision (check out Jake Barnett’s Dynamite report on the main page for more details). Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis were in the ring while trainers tended to Omega. Okada went up top and dropped an elbow on Omega, who was strapped to the stretcher board.

Christopher Daniels came out and barked at Okada and Callis while Omega was placed on the stretcher. Callis teased hitting Daniels with the baton, but he hesitated and left the ring. Callis scared off Michael Nakazawa and the medical staff with his baton, and then Okada jumped from the apron and dropped an elbow on Omega, who bled from the mouth.

Cameras followed Okada and Callis as they went backstage, Alex Marvez tried to get comments from the duo, but they hopped into a vehicle that was waiting and then exited the building once they were inside…

The broadcast team of Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in from their desk at ringside. Schiavone apologized for being at a loss for words, and then spoke about how disgusting the attack on Omega was…

TNT Champion Adam Cole made his entrance. After finishing off his entrance routine in the ring, Cole joined the broadcast team… Kyle Fletcher made his entrance with Lance Archer. Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn came out next…

1. Kyle Fletcher (w/Lance Archer) vs. Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn). Cole said Bowens has over 100 wins in AEW.