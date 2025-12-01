AEW Revolution pay-per-view date and location

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first AEW pay-per-view of 2026 has a date and location. AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

Powell’s POV: This year’s AEW Revolution was also held at the same venue and had a listed attendance of 11,670, according to WrestleTix. The time for the 2026 event is listed as “TBA” on the AEW events page. Tony Khan spoke in a recent media session about the possibility of starting pay-per-view events earlier once they move back to Sundays after football season. That’s a start, but I still think that Khan should show more discipline by cutting back on the marathon lengths of AEW pay-per-views.

REVOLUTION 2026 is coming back to LA! As first announced by @sportingtrib, #AEWRevolution is returning to the @cryptocomarena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 15! Early Access Premium Seating starts 12/9; tickets on sale 12/15. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale… pic.twitter.com/axST4iywCt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2025

