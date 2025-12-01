AEW Revolution pay-per-view date and location

What's happening...

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first AEW pay-per-view of 2026 has a date and location. AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday, March 15, in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

Powell’s POV: This year’s AEW Revolution was also held at the same venue and had a listed attendance of 11,670, according to WrestleTix. The time for the 2026 event is listed as “TBA” on the AEW events page. Tony Khan spoke in a recent media session about the possibility of starting pay-per-view events earlier once they move back to Sundays after football season. That’s a start, but I still think that Khan should show more discipline by cutting back on the marathon lengths of AEW pay-per-views.

