Paul Heyman shoving a kid at WWE Survivor Series gains mainstream media attention

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TMZ picked up the story of Paul Heyman shoving a young boy out of his way following the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event. Check out the footage below.

Paul Heyman is going viral for pushing a fan who tried to approach him during the post show yesterday. (BigLPWrestling) pic.twitter.com/1eLpiXWf3x — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 30, 2025

Powell’s POV: What’s worse is that the kid said, “Paul, mom told me that you are my real dad,” and then Heyman just shoved his illegitimate son away. Okay, not really (well, at least I don’t think so). Anyway, it’s crazy that the security guards let the kid get in front of Heyman. As for the shove, it happened in the blink of an eye, so hopefully everyone moves on, and this won’t lead to any needless lawsuits.

