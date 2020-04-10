WWE Total Bellas viewership for season five, episode two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 454,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 563,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show delivered a strong number that was higher than any season four episode of Total Bellas, and any season eight or nine episode of Total Divas on E! network. Despite the decline, this week’s episode was still above the average viewership count for season four.



