03/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review (NSFW): The hacker interrupts Ken Shamrock being named to the Impact Hall of Fame, The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey re-debuts, Cancel Culture vs. The Deaners, The Real Housewives of Slam Town

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The hacker interrupts Ken Shamrock being named to the Impact Hall of Fame, The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh for the Impact Tag Titles, Chris Bey re-debuts, Cancel Culture vs. The Deaners, The Real Housewives of Slam Town, and more (24:17)…

