WrestleMania 36 will play out over two nights, Gronk to host

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that WrestleMania 36 will be held on April 4-5 at the WWE Performance Center.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2020 – WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.

The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: Breaking the show into two nights could be beneficial in a couple of ways. First, it may be a precautionary measure that limits the number of wrestlers and personnel from gathering in one place during the coronavirus outbreak. Second, it could help prevent the event from feeling like its dragging with so many matches in the fan-free setting. I assume this means that NXT Takeover is being postponed. WWE has yet to make an official announcement about Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame, though Georgia Smith indicated that the company is planning to postpone the Hall of Fame event.



