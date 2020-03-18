What's happening...

3/18 AEW Dynamite TV results: Barnett’s live review of The Exalted One’s reveal, The Elite vs. The Inner Circle in a six-man tag match for the man advantage in the Blood & Guts match, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Best Friends, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

March 18, 2020

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 24)
Aired live on March 18, 2020 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place 

The show will begin at the top of the hour…


The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.