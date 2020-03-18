3/18 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the show hosted by Tom Phillips and Triple H

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV on USA Network

Aired live March 18, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

The show will begin at the top of the hour…



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

