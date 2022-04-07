Impact Wrestling TV preview: IPWF throwback show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature the IPWF throwback promotion with the Impact wrestlers playing characters in a show set in the mid-eighties. The show was taped over the weekend in Dallas, Texas as part of WrestleCon.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Unbreakable 2005 today at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on Dusty Rhodes. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays. Given the nature of this show, I will not be writing a Hit List or recording an audio review. Both will return next week when regular Impact programming resumes.