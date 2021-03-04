NXT TV preview: Championship matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter.

Powell's POV: William Regal also stated that he will make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT, which I hope will be the introduction of NXT Women's Tag Titles.