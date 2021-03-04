NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Dalton Castle, Sarah Stock, Crowbar, Yvon Cormier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade with the show being carried by the WWE Title change and the terrific Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 47.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sarah Stock is 42.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 35.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.