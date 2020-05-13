AEW Dynamite preview: Five matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete (a/k/a Suge D)

-Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

-Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander in a four-way

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent (w/Orange Cassidy)

-The in-ring return of MJF

-An interview with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts

Powell’s POV: AEW will also unveil the rules of the Casino Ladder Match that has been announced for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced that Darby Allin and Colt Cabana will be in the ladder match. Dynamite was taped last Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with no fans present. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



