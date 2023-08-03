MLW Fusion preview: Matches taped in Mexico to air on tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Willie Mack, Jack Cartwheel and Myzteziz vs. Black Danger, Dinamico and Genio del Aire

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane vs. Delirious

Powell’s POV: These matches were taped back in February, long before Kane captured the MLW Heavyweight Championship. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).