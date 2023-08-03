Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Knockouts Champion Trinity kicks off the show

-Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura in a three-way for the Digital Media Championship

-“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in a tag team tournament match

-Heath vs. Angels

Powell’s POV: This show was taped over the weekend in the Chicago area at Cicero Stadium. The winners of the tournament match will face the winners of the forthcoming Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin match. The tournament winners will earn a shot at the Impact Tag Team Titles held by “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster at the Emergence show that will stream August 27 on Impact Plus.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Gisele Shaw vs. Heather Reckless. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday mornings at 1CT/2ET and features the third part of the look at the company's recent Australian tour.