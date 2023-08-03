08/03 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 270): WWE SummerSlam preview and predictions with Colin McGuire

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Staffer Colin McGuire returning to preview WWE SummerSlam featuring Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Colin McGuire previewing WWE SummerSlam (Episode 270).

