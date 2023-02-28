Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s No Surrender fallout show, Impact In 60 moved to late night time slot

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO

-Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe. It's listed for the same time slot next week, so this is more than just a one-time change. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.