Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt dealing with lower back injuries

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt announced via social media that he has been sidelined by lower back injuries. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more,” Stunt wrote on Twitter. “After going to the doctor and getting X-rays they noticed that I have fracture in my vertebrae, as well as rotated vertebrae. They also noticed a disk being squeezed out of the side like toothpaste (how they described it). As of right now I’m still going to doctors appointments and figuring things out.”

Powell’s POV: Stunt added that he is hoping to make a full recovery and return to the ring. Low back pain is awful. Here’s wishing him the best as he battles what seems like some serious back issues.

