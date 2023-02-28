Alundra Blayze on what she told Rhea Ripley at WWE Raw XXX, whether she feels she has another match in her, working for the NWA as an agent

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News WWE News

PWMania interview with guest Alundra Blayze (a/k/a Madusa)

Being an agent in NWA: “I work with NWA and I produce TV with them. Billy Corgan, the lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins, he owns it. And let me tell you, this guy is so knowledge. He is amazing. He knows his craft better than some of the wrestlers, which is just like mind blowing. And he has a love for this business. So buying the NWA, he loves, you know, it’s history and he likes to keep it that basic history, right? So when I got the call from Pat Kenney, he’s like, ‘Deuce, what are you doing?’ I say, ‘Nothing,’ and he just says, ‘I was just wondering what you’re doing because you’re missing your call. You need to be an agent.’ I’m like, what?”

If she has one more match in her: “I do if I was allowed, at least like a couple months of good training. Absolutely. Because it’s not something that I would take lightly. If I were going to dive into a retirement match I would take it serious and I would definitely want you know, a good build up, a little bit of a storyline, not just coming in and doing a one and done. Maybe they’ll have me show up in a show or something once a couple weeks or whatever, or with WWE doing stuff. So, you’re darn straight, and it needs to be it needs to be shouted out. I’m not getting any younger, but I still have it in me. I won’t be at coming back to the ring in my eighties, for a final match. I won’t that’s just my choice. We’re going to do it within the next year or two or just I’m not going to do it. You know, that hey, guess what I and the platform to do it on? It’s WWE TV. So, yeah.”

Calling out Rhea Ripley at WWE Raw is XXX: “I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by I said, ‘Yo, girl, looking good.’ Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, ‘You’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God. That’s such an honor.’ She’s so funny. She’s a wonderful girl, though. Woman. Just amazing. I just say girl or kid because probably like 30 years younger than I am. You know?”