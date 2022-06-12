What's happening...

NWA Alwayz Ready results: Four-way for the vacant NWA Championship, Kamille vs. KiLynn King for the NWA Women’s Championship, La Rebelion vs. Doug Williams and Harry Smith for the NWA Tag Titles, Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Championship, Aaron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

June 12, 2022

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA “Alwayz Ready”
Aired live June 11, 2022 on FITE TV
Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center

NWA Alwayz Ready Pre-Show

1. Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas.

2. Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton beat AJ Cazana & Antony Andrews and Jeremiah Plunkett & Alex Taylor in a three-way tag match.

NWA Alwayz Ready Main Card

1. Trevor Murdoch beat Aron Stevens.

2. “Pretty Empowered” Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige beat “The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle to win the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

3. Homicide beat PJ Hawx to retain the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship.

4. Homicide beat Colby Corino to retain the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship.

5. Natalia Markova beat Taya Valkyrie.

6. Jax Dane beat Chris Adonis to retain the NWA National Championship.

7. Thom Latimer beat Cyon.

8. Tyrus beat Mims to retain the NWA TV Title.

9. Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf to win the NWA Tag Titles

10. Kamille beat KiLynn King to retain the NWA Women’s Championship

11. Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw in a four-way to win the vacant NWA Championship

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.