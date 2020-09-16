UWN Prime Time Live results: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett for the NWA Championship, Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro for the UWN TV Title, Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Sparks for the West Coast Pro Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

UWN Prime Time Live (Episode One)

Aired live September 15, 2020 on FITE TV and pay-per-view television

Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios

The broadcast team was Todd Kenely, Alyssa Marino, and Joe Galli.

1. Alex Hammerstone defeated EJ Sparks to retain the West Coast Pro Championship.

2. Jordan Clearwater over Will Allday.

3. Kamille defeated Heather Monroe (w/Halston Body).

4. The Wolf Zaddies fought The Tribe to a time limit draw.

5. Chris Dickinson beat Jordan Cruz.

6. Dan Joseph defeated Levi Shapiro (w/Howdy Price) to retain the UWN TV Title.

7. Nick Aldis defeated Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis) to retain the NWA Championship.

Powell’s POV: Woof. I was hoping for the best from the new pay-per-view series, but this was a rough first outing. Some of the undercard matches overstayed their welcome and caused the show to run long. The bell ringing to end the tag team match in a draw clearly caught the wrestlers by surprise, and the promotion still couldn’t salvage enough time for the main event to avoid feeling rushed. This felt like a one match show in a lot of ways, so it was especially frustrating when that match didn’t get the time it needed and deserved. There were apparently some technical issues during the live broadcast on FITE. I watched a replay of the show and it was fine, so I can’t really comment on those live stream issues.

Even if there had not been timing issues, there were too many matches on the show involving wrestlers that I was unfamiliar with. I’m all for enjoying new talent, but UWN really needed promos or video packages to establish the backgrounds of these wrestlers to help give viewers a feel for who they are and why their matches matter. I can’t recommend ordering a replay based on the show quality. It was historic in the sense that this was the first of the promotion’s weekly pay-per-view series, so perhaps that’s more of a selling point for some fans than the actual product.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...