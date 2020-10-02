10/1 NXT UK TV results: Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe in a NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match, Xia Brookside vs. Jinny, Ashton Smith vs. Kenny Williams vs. Amir Jordan in a Heritage Cup qualifier

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed October 1, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Kenny Williams beat Ashton Smith and Amir Jordan in a Triple Threat to qualify for the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament.

2. Jinny defeated Xia Brookside.

3. Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe in a NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match with Pete Dunne as special referee.

Powell’s POV: Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus but will return soon.



