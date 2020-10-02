WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, Roman Reigns segment, KO Show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns to be officially crowned as Tribal Chief.

-Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Title.

-The KO Show with guest Alexa Bliss.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



