Prestige Wrestling “Roseland III” report: Vetter’s review of Maki Itoh vs. Miyu Yamashita, Jeff Cobb vs. Rey Horus, Mike Bailey vs. Sonico, Taya Valkyrie vs. Masha Slamovich, Alex Shelley vs. Bandido for the Prestige Wrestling Championship

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Roseland III”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 29, 2022 in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater

This event is the second night of back-to-back shows, and was held on the same night as AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. The event was held in a nice ballroom and it is packed. James Kincaid and Jordan Cassel were the commentary team, and they were joined by Veda Scott in the booth. The sound and lighting was good. I know this is a small building… but the fans are sitting way too close to the ring.

1. Alex Shelley defeated Bandido to retain the Prestige Wrestling Championship at 20:19. Wow, this could be the main event and it is opening the show. Standing reversals to open, and the crowd was totally into it. Shelley applied a Figure Four leg lock at 12:30 but Bandido reached the ropes. Bandido hit a pop-up stunner for a nearfall at 18:00. Bandido hit a modified Go To Sleep knee strike, but he couldn’t get the 21 Plex. Shelley hit the Shellshock faceplant, immediately applied the Border City Stretch, and Bandido tapped out. Very good match. Bandido put the title around Shelley’s waist. Fans threw money into the ring at them.

2. Tom Lawlor defeated Scotty 2 Hotty and MV Young in a three-way at 9:36. More of the cartoonish antics we’ve come to expect from a Scotty match, including yanking down Young’s trunks. The crowd ate it up, though. When Scotty went for The Worm (which ends with a karate chop to the throat), Lawlor caught him, applied a sleeper, and Scotty passed out. Not my brand of humor in this match.

3. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 11:50. Midnight Heat’s look and style reminds me of FTR; The heels worked over Ku extensively. Garrini finally made the hot tag at 8:00 and hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner for a nearfall. Garrini hit a brainbuster suplex for a nearfall. However, One of the Midnight Heat guys hit a low blow and a rollup to pin Garrini. Sub-standard tag match. Tony Chhun and Guillermo Rosa hit the ring and brawled with both teams.

4. Jaiden defeated Jack Evans at 8:59. With his flamboyant red hair, goggles and yellow outfit, Jaiden feels like today’s version of Hurricane Helms. Evans dominated early and hit his corkscrew senton at 4:00; he is thicker than Jaiden. Evans hit a second-rope German Suplex. Jaiden hit a cool springboard Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 7:30. Evans hit a Poison Rana for a nearfall. Jaiden got a Death Valley Driver for the pin, and sold he was stunned to score the pin. Decent match.

5. Taya Valkyrie vs. Masha Slamovich ended in a draw at 11:30. The crowd was hot as they opened with intense lockups. Masha hit a cannonball from the ring apron to the floor, barreling into Taya, at 4:30. They brawled into the crowd, with Masha hitting a suplex onto open chairs. They finally re-entered the ring at 8:30. They traded stiff forearms, and Masha hit a headbutt, and they were both down. The referee counted to 10 with neither women getting to their feet, so the match ended in a draw. The crowd chanted for “five more minutes!” Taya offered a handshake, but Masha slapped her in the face and left the ring. Good match while it lasted.

6. Drexl defeated Akira in a death match at 21:23. Bundles of light tubes were brought to the ring. I despise light tubes. Doors were also set up in the corners of the ring. Mid-match, Akira bit into light tubes and spit it at Drexl. That seems unnecessarily dangerous. They took turns whacking each other with light tubes and they both bled. Drexl hit a DDT for the pin. I disliked this match greatly.

7. Sonico defeated Mike Bailey at 14:33. Sonico wore a generic white lucha mask. I thought he was Aramis when he came out. Bailey hit some quick moves to open, so Sonico bailed to the floor. Back in the ring, they had quick reversals and a standoff. Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the ribs at 3:00. They traded chops. Bailey hit his corkscrew senton for a nearfall at 5:30. Sonico fired back with a springboard shoulder block. Sonico nailed a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, he hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30.

Bailey hit his corner moonsault to the floor, nearly hitting fans on the way down because the seats are so close to the ring. Bailey hit his standing moonsault knee drop to the ribs as Sonico was lying on the ring apron. Bailey hit another one mid-ring for a nearfall at 11:30. Bailey nailed a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Sonico fired back with a second-rope Meteora knee drop for a nearfall. Bailey hit his second-rope 450 knee drop to the back for a believable nearfall. Sonico hit a fisherman’s suplex for the pin, and he couldn’t believe he scored the win. A really good match.

8. Jeff Cobb defeated Rey Horus at 10:41. Cobb is so much bigger, and he tossed Horus around the ring. He stood on Rey’s back and did the surfing motion at 4:30. Rey fired back with a huracanrana. Rey nailed a dive over a turnbuckle onto Cobb on the floor, and the crowd chanted, “holy shit!” They brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Cobb nailed a belly-to-back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00.

Rey Horus hit a sunset flip powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:30. Cobb fired back with a clothesline for a nearfall, then a pop-up headbutt. Cobb then hit his Tour of the Islands (swinging bodyslam) for the clean pin. Good match with the right outcome.

9. Miyu Yamashita defeated Maki Itoh at 15:53. Fans threw streamers at Maki as she finished her song. The crowd was HOT before they even locked up. Good standing reversals to open. Itoh missed her first Kokeshi/falling headbutt, but hit her second attempt at 3:00. Miyu hit a basement dropkick to the back and was in charge early. Miyu hit a gutbuster over her knee at 5:30, then she slammed Itoh’s knee on the mat. Miyu applied a leg lock around Itoh’s waist. She hit a swinging side slam for a nearfall.

Itoh fired back with a hard DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. The crowd went from “This is awesome!” to “Fight forever!” They traded hard forearm shots. Itoh hit a hard headbutt, and they both collapsed at 12:00. Itoh applied a half-crab, then she turned it into a Lion Tamer Boston Crab, but Miyu reached the ropes at 14:00. Miyu nailed a hard running knee in the corner, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Yamashita nailed a hard spin kick to the head to score the clean pin. Really good match, and the crowd loved this.

Final Thoughts: The show began with a hot opener, and Bandido-Shelley earned best match. Just really good reversals from both men. The women’s main event earned second-best, as these women clearly know each other well. I’ll go with Bailey vs. Sonico for third-best, with Cobb vs. Horus getting honorable mention.

This show was better than night one, as they were able to bring in Bandido, Jeff Cobb and Mike Bailey for night two. However, I’ll take the three women’s matches from night one over the two women’s matches from night two (Mia Yim-Itoh, Miyu-Masha, Taya-Willow).