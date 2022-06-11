Paige announces her WWE departure date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paige (Saraya Bevis), 29, announced that her last day with WWE will be July 7. She expressed gratitude to the company and fans, and also indicated that she intends to return to the ring at some point. “I’m not saying I’ll never return to the ring,” she wrote. “That say will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be.” Read her full statement below.

Powell’s POV: Paige’s in-ring career ended when she suffered a neck injury during a live event match on December 27, 2017. We’ve seen other wrestlers return to the ring after previously being medically disqualified by WWE. One can only hope that she will simply follow the advice of doctors who have her best interest in mind.