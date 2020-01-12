Brian Cage reportedly signs with AEW

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact World Champion Brian Cage has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, according to SoCalUncesored.com.

Powell’s POV: A good signing for AEW and a significant loss for Impact Wrestling. Cage struggled with some injuries during his Impact run, but he was a consistently strong performer when he was healthy. In an interesting note, the SCU report noted that ROH made the strongest financial offer of Cage’s suitors, but he opted to sign with AEW because they provide more exposure.



