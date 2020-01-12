Marty Scurll re-signs with ROH, named head booker

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Marty Scurll has officially re-signed with Ring of Honor and has been named the promotion’s head booker, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The news was announced to the ROH locker room prior to Sunday’s event.

Powell’s POV: This should not come as a surprise to Dot Net Members. Jake Barnett and I have been talking for weeks about Scurll being close to re-signing with ROH, which made the most lucrative contract offer of Scurll’s potential suitors by far. We also noted that Scurll was involved in a creative meeting. Giving the book to Scurll is an interesting move. Hunter Johnston has held that position since 2010 and will continue to play a big role in the creative process.



