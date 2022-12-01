Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dave Sullivan, Noriyo Tateno, Trinity

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade for a good go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave “Evad” Sullivan (William Danenhauer Jr.) is 59.

-Noriyo Tateno of the Jumping Bomb Angels is 57.

-Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) is 51.