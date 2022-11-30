11/30 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: MJF’s first appearance as AEW World Champion, Death Triangle vs. The Elite in the third match of the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox for the TNT Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: MJF’s first appearance as AEW World Champion, Death Triangle vs. The Elite in the third match of the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox for the TNT Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay, and more (33:49)…

Click here for the November 30 AEW Dynamia audio review.

