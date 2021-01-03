AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico.
-“Gunn Club” Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Mike Verna and Bear Country.
-Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal.
-Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon.
-Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight.
-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. KiLynn King and Tesha Price.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson and Shawn Dean.
-Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comorato.
-Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy.
-Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler.
-Vipress vs. Shanna.
-Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
