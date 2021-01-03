NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 lineup: The full card for night one of the annual Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 event that will be held Monday in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great-O-Khan.

-Kenta vs. Satoshi Kojima for the IWGP U.S. Title right to challenge contract.

-Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles.

-Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo.

-(Pre-Show) The New Japan Rambo.

Powell’s POV: The Rambo match will feature 22 entrants and will end once there are four wrestlers remaining. The final four wrestlers will meet in a four-way match on night two for the King of Pro Wrestling 2021 trophy. The Rambo match will be on the pre-show on Monday morning at 1CT. The Wrestle Kingdom main card begins at 2CT/3ET, and is available via New Japan World and FITE.TV.