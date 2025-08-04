JCW “Hight Noon” results (8/3): Vetter’s review of Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Darian Bengston vs. Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, and Drew Parker, Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers for the JCW Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Hight Noon”

Streamed via YouTube.com

August 3, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca (KOC Hall)



This show aired live and free on YouTube. I just checked Google Maps, and this building is about nine miles from where they held shows Friday and Saturday. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 150-175 and it was fairly full in there. Yes, this is GCW’s sixth show they held or co-promoted since Friday. Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary.

* “Foxcatcher,” the weird creepy voice who has been sending videos to JCW, sent a new one in, saying they’ve sent Nick Comoroto to beat up Joey Janela. The person also hates Masha Slamovich, and the person encouraged Marcus Mathers to do what it takes to beat Masha today. This is at least three straight shows, maybe more, we’ve had a Foxcatcher video. I’m not really that intrigued by it, but they are committed to it, anyway…

1. Manny Lo vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Emersyn Jayne vs. Mr. Danger vs. Charles Mason vs. Kevin Ku in a six-way scramble to become No. 1 contender to the JCW Title. I wrote their names in order of entrance. Clancy, since returning from Japan, has been using Garbage’s “The World is Not Enough” as his entrance song, which I think is pretty cool. I think this is the third Jayne match I’ve seen in the past 30 hours; Veda gushed about Jayne’s skills. Mason wore just a suit coat; no button-down shirt or vest today. Danger dove onto Ku as he approached the ring, and we’re underway! Jayne dove to the floor onto Mason. So, we had just Clancy and Manny in the ring, so they traded mat reversals. Manny hit a corner dropkick on Emersyn.

Clancy hit a crossbody block on Lo for a nearfall at 1:30. Mason got in the ring; his jacket was now off, and he brawled with Clancy. Mason went for a rear-naked choke, but Clancy escaped. Mason hit a doublestomp and a Meteora on Clancy, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Danger hit an enzuigiri and a springboard clothesline on Mason. Ku and Emersyn traded blows, and he hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Mason hit a clothesline on Ku. Danger went for a Lionsault, but Mason kicked him. Danger hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mason.

Danger hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone. In the ring, Danger hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick on Danger. Lo hit a standing powerbomb on Clancy for a nearfall, then a side slam for a nearfall, but Ku made the save. Ku hit a powerbomb on Lo. Jayne hit a Meteora to the back of Ku’s head, then a running knee to his jaw. She hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Ku, then a Tombstone piledriver along her back for a nearfall. However, Mason came up behind her, put her in a rear-naked choke, and she quickly tapped out! That was really good and I had no sense who was winning that one.

Charles Mason defeated Manny Lo, Ryan Clancy, Emersyn Jayne, Mr. Danger, and Kevin Ku in a six-way scramble to become No. 1 contender to the JCW Title at 7:33.

2. LaBron Kozone vs. Matt Mako. Again, Kozone is a 32-year-old version of Trick Williams who has really come into his own in the past year. They traded forearm strikes and immediately went to the floor and brawled. They got back into the ring at 3:30, and Kozone hit some chops. Mako snapped the left elbow and began targeting the arm. Kozone hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 6:30. Mako blocked the Ballgame clothesline, and Matt hit a back suplex and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Mako hit a second-rope superplex, but Kozone hit a release German Suplex, then a shotgun dropkick.

They got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. Matt hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest and a pump kick. Mako applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat at 10:00, but Kozone blocked it, powered to his feet, and escaped. They fought on the ropes, and Kozone hit a top-rope flipping powerbomb, then the Ballgame clothesline for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Mako hit a roundhouse kick, but Kozone kipped up and hit an enzuigiri. Mako leapt in the air, locked in a cross-armbreaker as they landed on the mat, and Kozone tapped out. That was really good!

Matt Mako defeated LeBron Kozone at 12:22.

3. Mara Sade (f/k/a Jakara Jackson) vs. Lena Kross. Again, the 6’1″ Lena competed in GCW, AEW, and TNA in the past week, which is pretty impressive. They locked up at the bell, and Lena’s height advantage is notable. Lena rolled to the floor early on, and Mara dove off the apron onto her. They brawled at ringside, and Mara shoved her head-first into the ring post. Lena dropped Mara face-first on the apron. They got back into the ring at 2:00, with Lena now in charge, and she hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, then a fallaway slam.

Lena hit a sliding German Suplex for a nearfall. Sade hit a missile dropkick at 5:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lena knocked her down with a kick to the sternum. Mara hit a flying back elbow, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Lena hit a running knee to the chin for a nearfall at 7:00. Mara got a rollup out of nowhere for the flash pin! Good action. Sade has looked good in her early post-WWE run.

Mara Sade defeated Lena Kross at 7:32.

4. Joey Janela vs. Nick Comoroto. Joey came out first; Veda and Nick Knowledge speculated on who is “Foxcatcher” and why they want to take out Janela and Masha so badly. Comoroto charged into the ring, and they immediately brawled. Janela crashed through a door in the corner. Joey hit some blows to the head with door shards. They brawled on the floor, and Comoroto tossed him head-first into the ring post at 3:00. Comoroto threw several chairs into the ring, but Joey hit a tornado DDT onto the pile of folded chairs for a one-count. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver onto an open chair for a nearfall at 6:00.

Comoroto hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Joey onto three open chairs for a nearfall. Sabu placed a chair in the middle, made the Sabu gesture to the sky, and did the Sabu dive, launching off a chair and slamming Comoroto through a table in the corner. Joey then hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 9:30. Joey hit a cinder block to Comoroto’s face — it completely shattered and crumbled upon contact! — and got the pin.

Joey Janela defeated Nick Comoroto at 10:04.

5. 1 Called Manders vs. Thomas Shire for the wXw World Title. These two have been tag team partners quite literally across the country this year; they just lost the West Coast Pro Tag Title belts last week! This might be Manders’ sixth match in seven days, as he competed on shows in Japan Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday, and right on cue, Nick Knowledge discussed this. Manders refused a handshake at the bell! They opened with a knuckle lock and a test of strength. Shire targeted the left arm and tied up Manders on the mat. They collided mid-ring and both fell backwards, through the ropes, and to the floor at 2:30.

They traded chops on the floor. Manders accidentally chopped the ring post, so Shire immediately twisted the fingers. He slammed Manders onto the ring apron. They got back into the ring with Shire in charge and again targeting the damaged arm. Manders hit a clothesline into the corner, then the LOUDEST chop I think I’ve ever heard, and an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 6:30. Shire caught him with a jumping knee to the cheek, then a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

They sat up at the same time and glared at each other. They got up and traded more overhand chops. Shire hit some European Uppercuts. Manders hit more of these loud chops and a clothesline that hit the top of the forehead. He hit another hard clothesline for a believable nearfall at 11:30, and they were both down. Manders hit more hard chops. Shire was bleeding along his collarbone; he clenched his hands behind his back and let Manders chop him some more! Why would you do this?

Shire hit some more forearm strikes. He did an airplane spin and dropped Manders to the mat and got a nearfall at 14:00. This has been insanely hard-hitting. Shire hit a head-capture suplex and dropped him on his head for a nearfall, but Manders got a foot on the ropes. Manders hit another decapitating clothesline for the pin. WOW. “God, I love pro wrestling!” Nick Knowledge shouted. The fans rightfully gave them a standing ovation. As hard-hitting a match without weapons as you’ll see.

1 Called Manders defeated Thomas Shire to retain the wXw World Title at 15:25.

* Manders got on the mic and said his hand and neck are messed up. He put over Shire and called him back into the ring. They shook hands. Manders then turned to the camera and told Mad Dog Connelly he’s going to knock him out when they wrestle next!

6. Bam Sullivan vs. Beastman in a backwoods brawl match. Footage aired (with a warning label that made me think of the Blair Witch Project!) of Bam Sullivan and a referee going into the woods, searching for the home of Beastman. This is certainly more cinematic than I’m used to! He found him, chomping on a big bone. This was fun as well as bizarre as they brawled in the woods. Suddenly, Bam was untying a woman who was tied to a tree, but Beastman stopped him. There is a charm to this, and I’m entertained. “I’ve had enough of you, Beastman!” Sullivan shouted as he picked up a giant rock. (We didn’t see the rock connect with Beastman). However, the ref made the three-count to give Bam the win. Bam untied the woman. Bam, the woman and the ref left the woods. Amusing.

Bam Sullivan defeated Beastman at about 4:00.

7. LSG, Griffin McCoy, Ava Everett, and JP Grayson vs. Billie Starkz, Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, and Orsi. This was supposed to be a 10-person tag, but Tony Deppen couldn’t make it, so we’re doing an eight-person tag instead. My first time seeing Budapest-based star Orsi; she is about the same height as Billie. Griffin and Billie opened; he looked amused by her stepping up to him, and he quickly put her in a headlock. Billie hit a dive through the ropes onto McCoy. In the ring, Billie hit some running knees in the corner. The heels began working over Starkz in their corner. The heels hit quadruple superkicks on Billie.

LSG and Ava began passionately kissing at 6:00, drawing some boos. Orsi finally got the hot tag (Billie had been in the whole match thus far for her team) and she beat up the men, hitting a German Suplex on JP. She hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Ava, then a fallaway slam on Ava. She cut LSG in half with a spear for a nearfall. Billie dove through the ropes onto the heels at 8:00. Yaki and Lucas then hit stereo flip dives to the floor on the heels, and that popped the crowd. Ava hit a stunner on Lucas. LSG and Ava kissed again, drawing more boos. They stayed lip-locked, while somehow avoiding people leaping at them. Some good comedy, and we got a “This is wrestling!” chant.

All eight fought in the ring. Billie tied Griffin up on her back. Yaki and Lucas hit a team stunner on Griffin. Grayson hit a dropkick on both Lucas and Yaki. Lucas and Grayson traded forearm strikes at 11:30. Yaki caught JP with a superkick. Billie dropped Griffin with a superkick. Yaki and Lucas hit a team spike piledriver on Grayson for the pin. That was non-stop action and a lot of fun.

Billie Starkz, Terry Yaki, Jay Lucas, and Orsi defeated LSG, Griffin McCoy, Ava Everett, and JP Grayson at 12:17.

8. Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers for the JCW World Title. Nick Knowledge wondered if Marcus could beat her on his third attempt. She hit a hard clothesline at 2:00, then a twisting dive through the ropes. She hit some blows on his right wrist. Nick and Veda talked about the mysterious “Foxcatcher” person who has had a bounty on both Janela and Masha for months. She slammed his arm on the apron. He hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron, but he sold pain in his arm. They finally got back into the ring at 4:00, and he hit a flying forearm in the corner, then his step-up mule kick for a nearfall.

She targeted his arm and even bit it as they fought on the mat. They got up and traded kicks to the legs. They switched to forearm strikes. Masha applied a cross-armbreaker, but Marcus immediately hit a powerbomb, and they were both down at 8:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. He hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit a side slam for a nearfall, and he switched to a Boston Crab at 10:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and she hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall, and she switched to a sleeper. He escaped and applied his own sleeper hold. She went back to a cross-armbreaker, and Marcus tapped out! A very good match; a bit shorter than I anticipated, but really good.

Masha Slamovich defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the JCW World Title at 12:00.

* Charles Mason jumped in the ring and attacked Masha! He held up the title and was booed.

9. Matt Tremont vs. Gary Jay for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Jay came out first, and he dove through the ropes onto Tremont, and we’re underway. They got in the ring, and Tremont immediately powerbombed Jay through a door that was already set up in the corner. They brawled to the floor and away from the ring. Jay hit a crossbody block as Tremont was already up against a wall. I see Tremont was already bleeding from the forehead. Gary Jay pushed a gusset plate into Tremont’s skull, earning a “you sick f—!” chant.

They got back into the ring with Gary in charge, and he choked Tremont with a chair across the throat. They traded headbutts. They got up and traded chops. Tremont hit a sit-out Jay Driller at 7:00. He missed a frogsplash. Gary hit a doublestomp to the back of the head for a nearfall. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver onto a folded chair for the pin. Not my style of match, but the crowd loved this. They shook hands afterwards.

Matt Tremont defeated Gary Jay to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 10:38.

10. Darian Bengston and “Jetspeed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight vs. Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, and Drew Parker. All six are babyfaces and they shook hands before the bell. Bengston and Parker started, but the Jetspeed duo jumped in just seconds later, and they all worked over Drew. Jetspeed hit a team faceplant at 3:00, then they hit stereo planchas to the floor. In the ring, Knight hit a running shoulder tackle on Drew. Bailey applied a half-crab on Parker, who still hasn’t been able to tag out. Parker finally hit a stunner on Darian at 6:30. Oliver got the hot tag and hip-tossed Bengston, then a discus forearm in the corner and a German Suplex for a nearfall.

Knight tagged in and hit some clotheslines on Jordan, then his jump-up Frankensteiner at 8:30. Price hit a huracanrana on Knight and a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall. Bailey tagged in and hit some kicks on Price, then his running Shooting Star Price on Alec for a nearfall. Price hit a Rebound Lariat on Bailey, and they were both down at 10:30. Bengston and Parker got back in and traded rollups. All the action spilled to the floor! Parker suddenly had his bar darts, and he chased his opponents. He threw them and they went into the wall. Bailey’s team each grabbed one, and they surrounded Parker.

They all got back into the ring. Bailey threw a dart at the back, but it just bounced off. Knight threw one that went into the back by the kidney! Yikes! Oliver and Price got back in, and everyone started hitting kicks. Bailey and Parker started to ‘chicken-fight’ while on the shoulders of teammates. Oliver hit a top-rope flying stunner on Bailey! Oliver hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Knight at 14:30, and they were both down. Those two got up and traded forearm strikes. Parker and Bengston suddenly got in and applied Octopus Stretches on opponents, then those two fought each other.

Price hit a powerbomb on Bengston, then a Swanton Bomb. Parker hit a splash onto Bengston for a nearfall, but Jetspeed made the save. Knight hit a springboard clothesline at 18:00. Bailey and Oliver traded kicks, and Mike hit a moonsault kneedrop to Jordan’s chest. Bailey hit a roundhouse kick for a nearfall, but Alec made the save. Bailey hit a moonsault to the floor. Meanwhile, Knight hit his twisting frogsplash for a nearfall. Knight and Bailey hit stereo twisting frogsplashes for nearfalls! Oliver got some rollups on Knight. Price hit a flying top-rope stomp on Knight. Price hit his springboard blockbuster on Bengson. Oliver and Price hit their team faceplant to pin Bengston. Every bit as wild and crazy fun as anticipated.

Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, and Drew Parker defeated Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Darian Bengston at 20:51.

Final Thoughts: I wouldn’t have expected going into this show … knowing the lineup with some great-looking matches… but dang it, Manders and Shire went out there and absolutely beat the crap out of each other with one stiff blow and one loud chop after another. Just an insanely good and notable week for Manders. So yes, Manders-Shire is best here. The wild six-man tag to close out the show was a blast, too. Bailey has scaled back his indy dates in 2025, so it was great to see him back in the JCW ring, mixing it up again with familiar foes like Price and Jordan. That match on any other show is No. 1 of the night. Bengston certainly looked like he belonged with those top-tier guys, too.

A very good Masha-Mathers match takes third, even though I really did expect it to go longer, and yes, as great as they both are — they are arguably the top two indy wrestlers in the U.S. this year — I would still say that match came in slightly below my expectations. (Yes, Masha has a TNA contract and Marcus has a WWE ID contract, but I’m just acknowledging their work on the indy scene with that statement.) Clearly, they didn’t go out there to ‘steal the show,’ or they likely would have. Mako-Kozone earns honorable mention, but there is a lot to like here, up and down the lineup. Again, just one new face for me today, and I’m intrigued to see more of Orsi.

I really enjoy these free JCW shows… they really turn out to be a nice showcase of the best indy talent in the Northeast. It’s not surprising to see some top names from outside that region, like Yaki and Jay Lucas, also appear there.