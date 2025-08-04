AEW Full Gear date and location announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced Monday that the Full Gear pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

FULL GEAR IS COMING BACK TO NEWARK! As first reported by @nypost, #AEWFullGear will be returning to the @PruCenter on Saturday, 11/22! Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/25! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to… pic.twitter.com/gaiJHr2fLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2025

Powell’s POV: NXT traditionally has not run November premium live events, nor has WWE held modern Saturday Night’s Main Event shows in November. WWE has the Survivor Series event the weekend after Full Gear. So, while nothing is official, Full Gear may run without direct competition from WWE. AEW also issued the following press release.

***

August 4, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. will host AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view.

Tickets for AEW Full Gear will go on sale Monday, August 25 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are thrilled to return to Prudential Center for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW is having a fantastic 2025 and based on the history of great support from the fans at Prudential Center for this event in 2022 and 2024, I believe this year’s AEW Full Gear will once again be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year.”

Additional information on AEW Full Gear will be announced in the near future.