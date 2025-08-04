WWE announces three new Raw and Smackdown dates

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce new live events.

August 4, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local until Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.