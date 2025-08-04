WWE announces three new Raw and Smackdown dates

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce new live events.
August 4, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local.
Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local until Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.
|Friday, September 19
|Toledo, Ohio
|SmackDown
|Huntington Center
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, September 22
|Evansville, Indiana
|RAW
|Ford Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, September 26
|Orlando, Florida
|SmackDown
|Kia Center
|Ticketmaster
