WWE announces three new Raw and Smackdown dates

August 4, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce new live events.

August 4, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am local until Thursday, August 7 at 11:59pm local.

Friday, September 19 Toledo, Ohio SmackDown Huntington Center Ticketmaster
Monday, September 22 Evansville, Indiana RAW Ford Center Ticketmaster
Friday, September 26 Orlando, Florida SmackDown Kia Center Ticketmaster

 

