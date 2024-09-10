MLW “Summer of the Beasts: Part 2” results: Vetter’s review of Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish, Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamashita, and Mads Krule Krugger vs. Mr. Thomas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

MLW “Summer of the Beasts: Part 2”

Taped August 29, 2024 in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed September 7, 2024 on the MLW YouTube Page

This is a 44-minute episode containing matches from their most recent taping. Joe Dombrowski and Christian Cole provided commentary.

1. Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo. Delmi hit a dive through the ropes in the first minute. In the ring, Miyu kicked at the left arm and worked it over. Miyu applied a crossarm breaker in the ropes at 4:00 and let go of the hold before she was disqualified. Delmi sold the pain in her arm. Miyu hit a German Suplex. Delmi hit a headbutt. She hit a package piledriver for a clean pin! That was unexpected. She got on the mic and challenged Janai Kai for the Featherweight Title.

Delmi Exo defeated Miyu Yamashita at 6:13.

2. Mads “Krule” Krugger vs. Mr. Thomas. An intense lockup to open as the commentators discussed how unusual it is for Mr. Thomas to be smaller than his opponent. They traded punches. Thomas hit a tornado DDT that sent Krule to the floor. Thomas then dove over the top rope onto Krule at 2:00! Krule slammed Thomas onto the apron. In the ring, Krule hit a Stinger Splash and a suplex for a nearfall. They hit stereo boots to the chest and were both down at 4:00. Krule hit a chokeslam. Ikuro Kwon sprayed mist in Thomas’ eyes. Krugger hit his faceplant (Jade Cargill’s implant buster move) and pinned Thomas. Adequate; they kept it short. Krule now gets a title shot against Satoshi Kojima.

Mads “Krule” Krugger defeated Mr. Thomas at 5:31.

* A video package aired of CW Anderson and Brock Anderson debuting and immediately turning heel.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin, wearing a suit, joined the commentary booth for the main event, and Dombrowski was immediately annoyed with him.

3. Bobby Fish vs. Timothy Thatcher. I believe they tried to show this match on the live show two weeks ago, but they had technical issues, so when I watched the replay, it was already edited off. Not sure if these two have fought before; they were in NXT at roughly the same time. They locked up and Thatcher has the obvious size advantage. Thatcher unsurprisingly tied him up on the mat; Fish reached the ropes at 2:30. Thatcher switched to working the left ankle. Intense reversals on the mat continued; there isn’t much to describe.

Thatcher hit some European Uppercuts to the back at 8:00 as Fish was against the ropes; BRG said the ref should stop those because Fish was in the ropes. Fish hit his stiff spin kicks to the thighs that dropped Thatcher. Fish hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. They traded forearm strikes, and Thatcher hit some European Uppercuts. Thatcher’s back elbow accidentally hit the ref, who spun around and was momentarily out of the picture. Fish immediately hit an intentional low blow punt kick, rolled up Thatcher, and scored the pin!

Bobby Fish defeated Timothy Thatcher at 11:16.

* BRG and Fish spoke on the mic. BRG praised Fish for beating Thatcher.

Final Thoughts: A fine way to show a few extra matches and it reminded viewers that the next live show is coming up this Saturday. Fish-Thatcher will really work for those who like an authentic-looking mat-based match.