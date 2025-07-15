Wrestling Open RI “Episode 15” results (7/14): Vetter’s review of the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Team Classic final, BRG vs. Brando Lee, Liviyah vs. Nat Castle, Bear Bronson vs. Jariel Rivera

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 15”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 14, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are planning to run two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett provided solo commentary as the show began. They continue to draw really well on a weekly basis; the crowd was maybe 175, and they are seeing consistent growth.

1. Bear Bronson vs. Jariel Rivera. Again, Jariel has a great physique and reminds me a bit of Juventud Guerrera. They locked up, and Bear has a notable size and height advantage. They traded punches, and Bear hit a back-body drop at 2:00, then a big Gorilla Press, tossing Rivera across the ring. They brawled to the floor, where Bronson hit some more loud chops. Back in the ring, Jariel took charge, and he choked Bronson in the ropes. Jariel hit a double leg drop for a nearfall at 8:00, and he applied a sleeper on the mat.

Bear blocked a sunset flip, and he dropped all his weight in a buttdrop on Jariel’s chest. Bronson hit an Exploder Suplex, and he was fired up. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Jariel hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. (This match went much longer than I would have anticipated!) They traded forearm strikes, and Bronson nailed the Choke Bomb for the pin. I fully expected Bronson to win; the fact that Jariel lasted so long speaks of how highly he’s thought of here.

Bear Bronson defeated Jariel Rivera at 12:00 even.

* Bronson got on the mic and said it broke his heart not to win the title last week. But he said he’s not going to cry about it. Bronson announced he will be in “Open Door War” next week.

* A video package aired of Gabby Forza.

2. Nat Castle vs. Liviyah. I’ve seen Nat a few times; I believe she’s from the Create A Pro school, but she’s not a regular here. These two fought on a pre-show just a few weeks ago in Worcester. Crockett noted that we haven’t seen her for a couple weeks since she had a decisive count-out loss to Davienne. They locked up, and Liviyah has a several-inch height advantage; Nat might be barely 5’0″! (Yes, her Cagematch.net bio lists her at 4’11”!) Liviyah laid in several chops and some armdrags and a bodyslam. Castle hit a Lungblower to the chest in the ropes at 2:00, and she took control. Castle dragged Liviyah to the mat by her hair, and that got boos. She hit a senton for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a snap fisherman’s suplex and a flying shoulder tackle, then her Eye of the Hurricane inverted DDT for the pin.

Liviyah defeated Nat Castle at 4:22.

* Liviyah got on the mic and called out Davienne. She is still standing and she wants a rematch!

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Brando Lee. Lee is another youngster who has really impressed in 2025. BRG hit some chops and was in charge early on. His hair is darker than usual; it is usually bleached blond. Brando started to take control, so BRG rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Back in the ring. Brando got a rollup for a nearfall, then a backslide and a flying crossbody block for a nearfall. BRG went for a Figure Four, but Brando kicked free. BRG hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 4:30. BRG applied a modified Figure Four, and they chopped each other’s chest while tied up. Lee hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. BRG hit a kick to the knee, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and got the cheap pin.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Brando Lee at 6:56.

* Coming this Thursday in Worcester are Cosmic vs. Gabby Forza, and TJ Crawford vs. Steven Stetson

4. Love, Doug vs. Tyler Shoop. A check of Dot Net records shows I’ve seen Shoop three times before; he’s certainly not a regular here, and as I noted last time, he has a passing resemblance to Brian Myers. Right on cue, Crockett said this was Shoop’s RI debut. He is an arrogant heel with his hair slicked back. The crowd gave Doug a loud “Happy birthday!” chant. As is often the case, Doug is a bit smaller in height and overall size. They traded some punches. Doug hit a dropkick at 3:00.

He hit a scoop bodyslam. Shoop hit a dropkick and celebrated, and was booed. He hit some falling knife-edge chops to the chest. Shoop hit a Russian Leg Sweep and did some pushups to get more boos. He hit a suplex and floated over for a nearfall at 6:00. He missed a Vader Bomb. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block, then his Rebound Lariat for the pin. That was pretty good; a really good showing for Shoop.

Love, Doug defeated Tyler Shoop at 7:23.

* The crowd again chanted “Happy birthday!” at Doug. “Would you stop encouraging him?” Crockett said he was cranky the whole match about adult men celebrating their birthdays. Doug called out the massive Oxx Adams; the seven-footer beat Doug a week ago, and Doug wants a rematch!

* The Swipe Right video package aired. Back to the venue, Brad Baylor was at ringside, holding his Wrestling Open tag team title belt. He got shouted down. “Rhode Island, I’m speaking,” he said. Baylor noted he’s headed right back to Florida tomorrow. He has a problem with Bobby Orlando! He doesn’t like how Bobby gets cheered so much.

* BRG joined commentary here.

5. Dustin Waller (w/Kylon King) vs. Anthony Greene in a “big money match.” For every minute that Greene has Waller in the match, Greene will pay him $1,000, but if Greene wins, Waller gets nothing! King is still “injured” from his legit car crash in Wrestling Open storylines (he was using a walker at ringside here!), but I know he was slated to wrestle a day ago in Deadlock Pro, so he is good to go. Waller kept rolling to the floor and refused to lock up. The kids in the crowd were getting antsy and restless because they hadn’t locked up. Channing Thomas suddenly appeared at 2:30 and threw Waller into the ring, and they tied up for the first time.

Greene hit a back-body drop. We hit the five-minute mark, and Crockett reiterated that Waller now owes Greene $5,000. Waller avoided a flying crossbody block, and he hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 6:00. He applied a headlock and kept Greene grounded. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Waller peeled off his shirt, and he choked Greene with it. He missed a Mamba Splash at 9:30. Greene hit a superkick; Waller hit one. Greene hit a reverse suplex with Waller landing stomach first; Waller immediately hit a low blow and a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 12:00.

On the floor, King hit Channing with his walker, and Kylon did some jumping jacks to show that he’s not injured. “He’s healed! It’s a miracle!” BRG shouted. In the ring, Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for a nearfall at 14:00. Waller hit Greene with the medical boot, then hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Ichiban’s music hit! Ichiban came out behind King and Waller. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a flip dive to the floor on Kylon. BRG was irate, saying that Ichiban isn’t part of this match. Greene hit a piledriver on Waller for the pin. That was fun and a nice payoff with the return of Ichiban.

Anthony Greene defeated Dustin Waller at 16:31.

* A video package aired from Kevin Von Erich and his sons, Ross and Marshall, making it clear they endorse this six-man tag tournament, and they thanked Wrestling Open for putting on this tournament.

6. It’s Gal, Jose Zamora, and Nick Battee vs. Bobby Orlando and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Veccho in the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Classic tournament final. The trophy for the winning team was displayed. Ortiz and Zamora opened, with Ortiz hitting some armdrags. Battee entered at 1:30; the Shooter Boys hit a team back suplex on him. Bobby and Gal got in at 3:30 and traded forearm strikes. Bobby hit a leaping neckbreaker for a nearfall. Gal hit a gutbuster over his knees on Vecchio at 5:00, and the heels began working Anthony over. Ortiz got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit a flying forearm on Battee, then a plancha to the floor on Zamora.

In the ring, Ortiz hit a top-rope flying crossbody block on Battee for a nearfall. Gal and Battee hit a team flapjack move, and they both did push-ups, as the heels worked over Ortiz. Gal hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 10:00 and he kept Ortiz grounded. Orlando got a hot tag and clotheslined Gal, then hit some bodyslams on others, then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 12:00. Gal put two guys on his shoulders and hit an impressive double Samoan Drop. He mounted Vecchio and punched and stomped the kid. Zamora hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a headscissors takedown on Gal at 14:00, then a German Suplex on Zamora.

This has been fast-paced. Orlando dove through the ropes onto Gal. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam on Zamora. Bobby hit a frog splash on Zamora, and Vecchio covered him for a believable nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Four guys were brawling on the floor; Zamora and Vecchio hit stereo clotheslines in the ring and were both down at 16:00. Gal hit a pop-up powerbomb on Bobby. Zamora hit a running stunner. Vecchio hit a German Suplex. Bobby hit a Death Valley Driver. Zamora hit Bobby with his tripod, and Gal immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Orlando for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Gal hit a double clothesline on the Shooter Boys. Ortiz hit a frog splash on Gal, and Bobby immediately hit a top-rope Froggy Bow elbow drop on Gal for the pin. That was really, really good.

Bobby Orlando, Anthony Vecchio, and Aaron Ortiz defeated It’s Gal, Nick Battee, and Jose Zamora to win the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Team Tournament at 18:37.

* The winners celebrated with the trophy. All the babyfaces on the show ran into the ring to celebrate with them. Fans in the front row came to ringside and pounded on the mat. This was an exhilarating finish to a very good match and a very good show.

Final Thoughts: The talented youth on this roster is just amazing. I don’t think I had seen Zamora, Battee, Ortiz, Vecchio, Battee, Rivera, Brando Lee, or Shoop a year ago, but these young rising stars were up and down the lineup. Throw in Liviyah, who is still just 18, too. It’s exciting to see this young core rising together. A very good main event; the beat-downs of babyfaces were short. In these matches, those can sometimes last for five or so minutes of one team beating down one babyface, but these six opted to just keep going and going.

The Waller-Greene match was really fun too. While I haven’t read results from Deadlock Pro, I presumed that Kylon King did wrestle on Sunday, so I knew that Walker was just a prop here tonight. Thrown in the return of Ichiban after a month or so absence, and that was a nice payoff, too.